AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.28, but opened at $50.93. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 1,638 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38.

About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

