Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($287.36) to €260.00 ($298.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
