AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALVR stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $8.94. 6,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,080 shares of company stock worth $363,807. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AlloVir by 95,566.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 143.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.