AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.81. AlloVir shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1,570 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,080 shares of company stock worth $363,807 in the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AlloVir by 679.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.