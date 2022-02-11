Allstate (LON:ALL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Allstate Corp (The) (LON:ALL)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.59). 3,932,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,408,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.10 ($0.58).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.62) target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £252.45 million and a P/E ratio of -73.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.89.

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

