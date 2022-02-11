Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.97

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.97 and last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 51158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$315.78 million and a P/E ratio of -150.40. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

