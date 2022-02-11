Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,704,684 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,704,684 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,063,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.12 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average is $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

