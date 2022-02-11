Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Shares of AMDWF remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Amada has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.94.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

