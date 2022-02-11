Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Shares of AMDWF remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Amada has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.94.
About Amada
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.