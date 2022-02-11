Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Amedisys worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $140.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $311.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

