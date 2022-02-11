AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS.

UHAL opened at $596.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $493.24 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $673.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.48.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.