AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $596.20 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $493.24 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.