AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $596.20 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $493.24 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88.
In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
About AMERCO
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
