América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 69,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,487,432 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $18.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.
América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
