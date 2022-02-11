American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IAA by 17.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 56.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,845 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IAA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAA. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

