American Century Companies Inc. Buys 875 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.48. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.