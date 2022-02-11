American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

