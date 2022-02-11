American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $359.09 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $226.54 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.