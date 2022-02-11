American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,207 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.84 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

