American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after buying an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.