Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

