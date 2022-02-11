AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of AMERISAFE worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

AMSF opened at $53.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

