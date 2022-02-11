AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

ABC opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.05. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,653. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

