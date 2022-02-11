AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

AME stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

