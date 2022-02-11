AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
AME stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07.
In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
