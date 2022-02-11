Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.82 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.