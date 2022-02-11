AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Hits $864,011.31

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $864,011.31 and $17,725.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

