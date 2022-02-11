Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Amplitude stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,315,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,012 shares of company stock worth $12,334,356. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,321,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

