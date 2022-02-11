Analysts Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Shares of GFS stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

