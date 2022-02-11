Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,726. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.07. 21,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.06. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

