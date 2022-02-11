Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.