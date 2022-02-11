Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.
Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 99,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $772.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
