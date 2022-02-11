Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SLR Investment by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 87,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 99,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $772.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

