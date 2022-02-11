Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,396. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $7,911,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

