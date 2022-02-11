Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

Shares of W opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $355.96.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,942,292. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.