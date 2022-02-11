Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $8.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.11. 279,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,337. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.57.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,162 shares of company stock worth $7,813,104. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Abiomed by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.