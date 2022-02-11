Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBE opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.