Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.
A number of analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.
Shares of DRVN opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 143.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
