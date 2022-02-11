Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,846,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares during the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 143.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

