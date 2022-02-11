Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evergy.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 103,912 shares of company stock worth $6,857,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Evergy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,478. Evergy has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

