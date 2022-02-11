Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $999.80 million to $1.05 billion. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. lifted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $13.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,210. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.50.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

