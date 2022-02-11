Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,245. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 249,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.