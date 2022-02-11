Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,528 shares of company stock worth $80,278,336. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

IBKR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 29,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,695. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

