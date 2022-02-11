Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTCH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Latch stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 227,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,949. Latch has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92,054 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Latch by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Latch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

