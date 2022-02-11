Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

PAA stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 16,332,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

