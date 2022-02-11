Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

INN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

