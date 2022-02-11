Analysts Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

VLN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.84. 29,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $12.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

