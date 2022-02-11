Analysts Offer Predictions for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $143.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.14. Etsy has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,548,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Etsy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,160 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,461. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

