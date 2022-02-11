Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.57.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.