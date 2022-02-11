Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC):

2/7/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $77.00.

1/20/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 724,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,171. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

