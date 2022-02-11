Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $48.50

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CCCC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 382,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. On average, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

