Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price at $233.50

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CGJTF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. Cargojet has a one year low of $113.90 and a one year high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

