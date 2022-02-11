Analysts Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) PT at $21.00

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLZNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

