Analysts Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) PT at $23.80

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MYOV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 819,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

