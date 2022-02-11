Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Target Price at $107.72

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $65.59. 24,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in YETI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

